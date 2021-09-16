Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Cut Cake to Celebrate Pavitra Rishta 2 Release

Ankita Lokhande is overjoyed as her web show, Pavitra Rishta 2 finally debuted on ZEE5. Based on the 2009 show with the same title, Pavitra Rishta - It’s Never Too Late stars Ankita and Shaheer Sheikh as Archana and Manav. Since the release of the show, fans have been showering immense love and appreciation. Ankita is overwhelmed with the support and expressed her reaction with a post on social media.

She shared a few glimpses of herself celebrating the occasion with boyfriend Vicky Jain and other loved ones. A joyous Ankita is seen cutting the cake as the couple sings the title song of Pavitra Rishta. As they crooned the song, the couple pointed to each other on the word ‘sahara’, implying they are each other’s support system. Ankita also referred to Vicky as her “real life Manav” and was seen holding his hands while feeding him the cake. Ankita was dressed as Archana in the video and looked excited to see the special cake that had the poster of the lead pair of the show printed on it.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “15/09/2021. Pavitra rishta. A day full of love and blessings. Thank you each and every one for the love, support and appreciation. Grateful.”

Earlier, Ankita shared another video featuring Shaheer wherein she confessed to feeling nervous as the show was about to return to screens. Ahead of the release of the show, she said she was feeling jittery about the reaction of the audience to her attempt of continuing the legacy of the classic. She told Shaheer, “You know how much I love Pavitra Rishta,” who described the show as pure, simple and beautiful. Shaheer hoped that people would love the show and Ankita praised him for his performance as Manav.

Pavitra Rishta turned out to be a major milestone in the careers of Ankita and late Sushant Singh Rajput. The second season consisting of 8 episodes is streaming from September 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here