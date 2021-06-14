Ankita Lokhande Returns to Social Media, Shares Pic with Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande was away from social media since June 3. She had taken some time off ahead of her ex-boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. The actor died on June 14 last year. Recently, the actress has returned to social media platforms. She announced her comeback by sharing pictures with her beau Vicky Jain just a day ahead of SSR’s death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared some candid clicks with Vicky as she enjoyed a romantic walk on the Marine Drive. Enjoying the rainy weather, the actress smiled as she was clicked hand-in-hand with Vicky. She looked picture perfect dressed in a white tee with a red jacket paired with icy blue-hued bottoms, while Vicky looked at ease clad in athleisure, matching sneakers and a cap.

In other photos, the actress went solo and posed for the camera against the wide expanse of blue waters and sky. Posting the pictures, the actress expressed her profound thoughts.

On June 3, the actress announced her break from social media via an Instagram post. The actress uploaded a cryptic post and dropped a goodbye emoji.

Before taking a short break, the actress had celebrated 12 years of her daily soap Pavitra in which she had worked opposite Sushant. The actress celebrated the success of her show with her fans and had an interaction with them.

While talking about Sushant, Ankita said, “Sushant is not with us and Pavitra Rishta is incomplete without him. Only Sushant was Archana’s Manav." She revealed that Sushant taught her to act, as she knew nothing and he was her senior. He further added that he was a brilliant actor and brilliant co-star. She was very fortunate to work with him.

