Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain to Host Wedding Reception in Raipur

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain, on December 14 in a dreamy wedding. The wedding festivities were attended by their family and friends. Now, ETimes reported that the couple is all set to host a reception in Vicky’s hometown, Raipur. We got to know that only a couple of close friends and family members will go to Raipur for this special reception. Following this, the lovebirds will leave for their honeymoon. Earlier, the TV actress had planned a red carpet event, however, due to the threat of COVID-19 variant Omicron, she cancelled it.

Sharing a series of gorgeous pictures of their wedding, Ankita wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain!” While Ankita looked ever beautiful in the all-golden bridal wear, Vicky opted for an off-white outfit on their special day. It was followed by a reception for their Mumbai and television industry friends.

For their Mehendi, Ankita and Vicky sported pastel hue colours. While Ankita was sported a blooming lehenga with pretty dabka and patchwork done in a number of pastel hues, Vicky looked handsome in matching kurta and dhoti pants. Sharing the heart-melting clicks, the actress wrote, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable.”

Ankita dazzled in a black sequenced gown, with a plunging neckline, at her engagement party. Vicky too joined her in black and paired the trousers with a silver-grey blazer. In the snaps uploaded by Ankita, the two of them were showing off their respective engagement rings and striking various poses. “Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairy tale,” she captioned the pictures.

The wedding festivities were attended by her close friend, Kangana Ranaut, along with other TV industry friends, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shraddha Arya, Jay Bhanushali, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahhi Vij, and Sana Makbul. Mahesh Shetty and Ekta Kapoor also graced the ceremonies with their presence.

