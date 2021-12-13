Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding: Aastha Gill and Badshah to Perform at Sangeet Night in Mumbai

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and it would witness a massive performance by singer Aastha Gill and rapper Badshah.

On Monday, December 13, the soon-to-be-married couple will host a sangeet night for their family members and friends at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai. In order to make their marriage a memorable affair, Paani Paani singer Aastha and rapper Badshah would be performing tonight leaving no stone unturned.

One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning is Aastha Gill, who is known for blockbuster songs like ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent tracks like Paani Paani, Bachpan ka Pyaar and Saawariya.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time. Earlier, the Pavitra Rishta actress threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

They also had a dapper Mehendi ceremony where the two danced on several Bollywood tracks. Videos that surfaced on the internet from the Mehendi function showed Vicky proposing Ankita with flowers and lifting her up in his arms while dancing.

They wore colour-coordinated white floral outfits for the occasion. While Ankita was dressed in a lehenga, Vicky opted for a sherwani. In pictures shared from the ceremony, Ankita and Vicky dance their hearts out and even share the stage for a performance together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.