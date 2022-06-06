Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Win Smart Jodi, Take Home Prize Money of Rs 25 Lakh

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain emerged as the winners of the reality show Smart Jodi. The couple participated in the show days after tying the knot. They took home the ‘golden gathbandhan’ trophy and a Rs 25 lakh cash prize.

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli were declared runners-up during the grand finale that took place on Sunday. The Star Plus show, which ran for eight weeks, was hosted by Maniesh Paul. While Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza came as special guests on the grand finale, singer Udit Narayan also entertained the audience with his performance.

Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also competing in the grand finale episode but got evicted early on. After winning the show, Ankita shared a video of their winning moment on the show. Ankita and Vicky were presented the trophy by Ritiesh and Genelia Deshmukh. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “Look how far we’ve come, my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to Make It Large. #anvikikahani.”

After the finale episode, Ankita opened up about participating with Vicky who is not an actor or dancer like her. She told ETimes in an interview, “He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too.”

