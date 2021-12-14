Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Wedding Ceremony Kicks Off in Style, See Pics and Video

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot on Tuesday evening in Mumbai’s plush hotel. The wedding festivities of the couple had commenced from the night of December 11. From mehendi, haldi, engagement to a grand cocktail party, their fun-filled wedding festivities have been attended by family members and friends in the industry. And now, the big day for the couple is finally here.

On the day they are supposed to wed, Vicky was seen making a dashing entry as groom in a vintage car, his baraat behind him. Ankita stunned as a bride in golden lehenga and jewelry while Vicky looked dashing in a white sherwani. In videos doing the rounds on social media, Vicky and Ankita are also seen exchanging garlands doing the jaimala ceremony and performing puja at the mandap. Ankita gets emotional and hugs her husband tightly.

Here’s a look at the wedding mandap where the rituals will take place.

Vicky and Ankita perform puja at their wedding ceremony.

A video from the time Vicky reached at the wedding venue with his baraat and was welcomed by the bride’s family at the entrance.

Bride Ankita glows at the last minute touches to her wedding dress.

Here’s a look at the wedding invite for Ankita and Vicky’s wedding.

Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

