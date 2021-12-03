Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Wedding Festivities Begin; Actress Posts 'Sacred' Pic of the Couple

TV star Ankita Lokhande is getting married to his longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress on Friday shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivities. In the pictures, Ankita can be seen dressed in a Maharashtrian bridal look. She wore a neon green and pink saree for the occasion. While Vicky opted for an off-white kurta pyajama set.

Ankita simply posted the picture with Vicky Jain with caption: “Sacred." She added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities later. Meanwhile, Vicky Jain posted a set of pictures from the ceremony and wrote in Marathi: “I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." The couple also added the hashtag #AnVikikahani to their respective posts.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for over three years. The Pavitra Rishta actress will reportedly tie the knot with Vicky between Dec 12 and 14. Recently, the actress also hosted a bachelorette party for friends and industry pals.

Ankita often shares loved-up pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Ankita was previously in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant passed away in June 2020.

