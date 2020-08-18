Ankita Lokhande Calls Vicky Jain Her 'Strength' After Denying Claims Sushant Was Paying Her EMIs

Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend, Vicky Jain, has come out in support of her after she took to Instagram to dismiss claims that late Sushant Singh Rajput was paying her home loan EMIs.

“Hats off miss lokhande,” Vicky commented on her post, followed by a heart emoji. Replying to him, she wrote, “@jainvick thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength." (sic)

On Saturday, Ankita had shared details of her flat registration and bank transactions, which showed monthly deductions. She had done so following an India Today report quoted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer saying that EMIs of a flat where Ankita would reside were deducted from her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account.

“Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr,” Ankita had written in her Instagram post.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also supported Ankita and commented on the post, “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!” Several fans and industry colleagues also came out in support of her.