Ankita Lokhande Catches up with 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Usha Natkarni, Fans Miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on social media in which she is seen having a candid moment with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Natkarni. The daily soap made Ankita and late Sushant Singh Rajput household names and catapulted them to stardom. It ran for close to 1500 episodes and concluded after a five year run in 2014.

Ankita catching up with Usha also reminded fans at once of Sushant. Usha played Sushant's on-screen mother in the TV serial and was addressed as 'aai' (mother) in the show by the lead stars. As Ankita posted a video with Usha, fans rushed to the comments segment and flooded it with emotional messages.

One user wrote, "Never been so patient to watch a video without sound! So so happy to see you two together!❤️ Pavitra Rishta (sic)," while another one commented, "Can't stop thinking of SSR😥 He would have been so so happy if he was here now (sic)."

Sharing the video on social media with Usha 'aai', Ankita wrote, "Met aai after so long and She is getting younger day by day. ek dum kadak aai (sic)."

Meanwhile, Ankita also paid tribute to Sushant with a special dance performance at an awards ceremony in Mumbai recently. On the sidelines, she said, "Please watch the awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant’s fans."

Ankita last featured in Bollywood film Baaghi 3 (2020) with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.