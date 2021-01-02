Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 3 million Instagram Followers, Trolls Credit Sushant Singh Rajput for Feat

Ankita Lokhande is constantly being targeted by trolls these days. On Saturday, the actress expressed gratitude to her Instagram family, which has reached a count of three million, which led to some more trolling.

"#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. thanku for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations (sic)," the actress shared on Instagram.

Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year.

"Half of your followers are fans of Sushant," commented a user. "This has happened due to Sushant," suggested another user. "2 million from Sushant's fans please don't forget that," shared another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita has been the target of trolling on social media lately as Sushant Singh Rajput fans are dropping hateful comments on her profile for posting happy moments from her life. She is being accused of 'moving on' from justice for Sushant's death to her personal life. Recently, Ankita shared a live session on social media where she seemingly addressed social media trolling on her profile.

She began the live session with the news that it will be one year on Jan 1st 2021 that she will be continuously doing meditation. She seems happy about the fact that she has been able to make it through this far after not being able to sit through one minute of meditation initially.

Later, she addressed social media trolls saying, Ankita added, "Spread positivity and spread love. Yes there are many things, whatever is happening, its okay. People have their own thoughts. They have their own thought process to take everything in. I have nothing to say against them but yes, things are there which hurt, and badly hurt. But it is okay. I know I am a very strong woman. People who have a problem with me, don't follow me. They should not come on my account. That is their call but I will still say spread positivity. You don't know what people have to say."