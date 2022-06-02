Ankita Lokhande Leaves Fans Emotional As She Celebrates 13 Years In The Industry; Fans Miss Sushant Too

Ankita Lokhande marked her 13 years of journey in the showbiz industry on Wednesday (June 1). The actor celebrated her 13 years with a cake and gifts that she received from her fans. Ankita has shared the post with two pictures where the first one was the gift she received from her fans, which were customised fridge magnets that showed the journey of her debuted daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The fridge magnets came with a beautiful greeting card. In the second photo, Ankita added a snap of a two-tier beautiful cake, which said “Happy 13 Archana.”

In the caption, Ankita Lokhande talked about Pavitra Rishta and thanked fans for showering love on her throughout. “Today I complete 13 years in this beautiful and creative industry ❤️ Happy 13 years to me and Happy 13 years my dear #pavitrarishta ❤️ Thanku everyone for making this day so memorable. I loved each and every edit u guys have made .. I promise to have a live session soon with all of u 😊 I love each and every one and so grateful for all the love u give,” she wrote.

However, Ankita’s post has left fans emotional. Several fans took to the comment section and mentioned how they miss watching Archana and Manav together. “My fav serial…my miss archu manav so badly,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “We miss Sushant very much.” For the unversed, while Ankita played the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta, it was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who essayed the role of Manav. Their chemistry was widely loved by the audience.

Earlier, Ankita shared an Instagram Reels on her account that she had collaborated with one of her fan pages. The video was clubbed with her photos from the sets and scenes of Pavitra Rishta. She even commented that she love it with a red heart emoji.

Though Ankita rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, in 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. She also played a pivotal role in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. The actor was recently seen in a TV reality show Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. She will be next seen in Vivek Oberoi’s murder mystery titled Iti.

