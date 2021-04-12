Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Third Anniversary with Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Shares Video of Their Journey

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a video of her journey with boyfriend Vicky Jain on their third anniversary. “Vicky Anky💕…Our journey till now 💕 #viank," the actress wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The 3.56 minute video shared on Instagram by the actress, showcased the couple’s journey through vacations and celebrations. The video opened with a few quotes that say, “He makes her happy in a way no one else can" and “She need him like a heart needs beats." It ended with the words, “Forever love."

Fans dropped comments like “Get married soon Anky di!!!". Another one wrote, “This Is Precious. God Bless You Always Stay Happy And Blessed."

Earlier, Ankita had shared her pictures with Vicky from their romantic getaway to a snowy landscape, expressing her wish to go back there.

The series of pictures feature Ankita and Vicky enjoying the snow, the mountains, and the sweet sunshine. Their dashing sunglasses and matching smiles show their deep bond. The photos feature them jumping, hugging each other tightly, sitting on a bench, and resting against a tree in pure bliss.

