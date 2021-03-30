Ankita Lokhande Chases Boyfriend Vicky Jain with Water Gun, Shares Dance Videos on Holi

Holi celebrations this year were quieter this year for a lot of celebs who avoided large gatherings because of rising cases in Maharashtra. Most B-Town celebs kept to their homes and celebrated with immediate family and close friends. Actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated at home with her family and boyfriend Vicky Jain. She shared several videos on Instagram.

The Manikarnika actress posted two videos in which she can be seen celebrating Holi with Vicky Jain. The first video shows Ankita and Vicky smearing gulaal on each others’ faces. Ankita can then be seen touching his feet to seek his blessings. In another video, Ankita is seen dancing enthusiastically with Vicky. Her white anarkali was the perfect outfit for the occasion. Take a look:

In videos shared on her Instagram stories, Ankita can be seen chasing Vicky with a water gun, while he tries to run away. Their dog also joins in on the fun.

Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship for a while. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she had to face so much hatred from internet trolls after the death of her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed she was questioned for not posting anything immediately after Sushant’s break-up. Even her current partner Vicky Jain couldn’t escape the trolls.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “We (Sushant and Ankita) suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I am for him back then?"