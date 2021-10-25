Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy Cheer for Team India at Dubai International Stadium, See Pics

The high voltage India-Pakistan match was held on October 24, as both teams commenced their campaign for T20 Men’s World Cup. The result of the match disappointed Indian fans as the Men In Green registered their first-ever World Cup win against India. Several Bollywood and TV actors arrived at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer the Indian cricket team. From Mouni Roy to Vivek Oberoi, actors shared snaps from the stadium as they enjoyed the drama-loaded match. TV actress and Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande had also come to enjoy the India-Pakistan clash with her fiance Vicky Jain.

In a couple of pictures posted on Ankita’s official Instagram handle, she was seen enjoying her time during the match. Along with the pictures, a video was also shared wherein the actress was seen waving the Indian flag. “We love India,” the actress wrote while sharing the clicks.

In one of the pictures of the post, Ankita was seen posing with Pakistani fans, and both were holding the flags of their respective country. Netizens showered love on the snap and called it the “most meaningful picture of the day.” Ankita had donned a white t-shirt and light blue jeans and had paired them with black sunglasses.

Actress Mouni Roy was also seen at the stadium excited for the match. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “INDIA INDIAAAAAAA🇮🇳 @bookingcom truly made it easier for us to experience one of the most awaited and cherished cricket matches first-hand. Super excited to watch India’s first match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! @t20worldcup"

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Green gave a major blowback to Team India in the very first over, as Rohit Sharma got out for a duck. Shaheen Afridi picked his second wicket in the form of KL Rahul. With Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav on the crease, Indian fans were hoping for a partnership. But Suryakumar could not stand longer. India was 3 down for 31 runs. From here, crossing the 100-runs mark was a far-fetched goal as the batting line-up was collapsing. Kohli had scored 57 runs, which was the highest from the Indian side.

India set a target of 152 runs. Pakistan team’s opening pair Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam guided their side to the victory. Pakistan achieved the target without losing any wicket.

