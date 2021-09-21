Ankita Lokhande Creates Magic With Boyfriend Vicky Jain in Latest Insta Photo

Indian TV actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a new picture on Instagram with her boyfriend and the caption has grabbed everyone’s attention. These days, the actor is in the news for both — professional as well as personal reasons. Ankita has made a comeback with the show Pavitra Rishta 2, and her relationship with Vicky has also grown.

Ankita can be seen spending a lot of quality time with Vicky, and the two appear to be enjoying each other’s company. The couple also attends each other’s family functions. Hence, the fans are excited about knowing that when the two are planning to tie a knot. All the pictures that Ankita has recently shared on Instagram with Vicky are receiving a lot of love from their well-wishers. The two are looking adorable kissing each other in the photo. The caption has made it even more romantic. She has written that the beauty of God’s love story for a person should not be underestimated, adding that God can do more than one can ask or imagine.

Since the duo is looking so happy together, people can’t take their eyes off them. While Ankita is wearing a pink coloured saree, Vicky is matching her with a pink kurta. The picture has thousands of likes and comments and the couple is being praised a lot. One of the comments said, “Every Ankita deserves a Vicky in her life”. The second user wrote: “May God bless you both”. The two have been dating each other for a long time, and Ankita openly expresses her feelings for Vicky on social media.

