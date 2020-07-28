Ankita Lokhande Distributes Chocolates Among Needy as She Steps Out in Mumbai, See Pics

Actress Ankita Lokhande stepped out of her house for the first time after her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, who passed away in June 14.

She was spotted visiting a grocery store. The Pavitra Rishta star was wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of black shorts and white sneakers. The actress is also seen wearing a blue colour face mask.

Ever since Sushant’s death, Ankita has been posting pictures in which she is extending prayers for him. She had also visited the Dil Bechara actor’s residence after his funeral was over.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His death case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and many renowned names of Bollywood including Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others have been questioned by the police already. Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty too has been questioned in the case.

The late actor’s last film Dil Bechara has received a lot of love and appreciation from both fans and critics. The film directed by debutant director Mukesh Chabbra was released on July 24 on OTT platform Hotstar. The much-loved film also has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role.