Ankita Lokhande Shares First Teaser of Pavitra Rishta Season 2

​Pavitra Rishta first aired in 2009. Actress Ankita Lokhande and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the lead roles of Archana and Manav, rose to fame with this show and became household names. The first season of the show came to an end in 2014, but there is a good news for the fans. The show is now coming up with a new season and Ankita has posted a small clip introducing us to the new season’s title as Pavitra Rishta – Its Never Too Late. The video has a textured pink background with a heart made of leaves, which gives us the feeling of the beginning of a fairy tale.

In the caption of the post, Ankita talks about the stories which have the capacity to make people believe in love. She also informed the viewers to witness one such story on ZEE5, as the season 2 of Pavitra Rishta is set to begin soon. Once again, the female lead of the show will be played by Ankita, while Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of Sushant and Hiten Tejwani to play the character of Manav.

Ankita tagged the cast and crew in the post, including co-actor Shaheer and show producer Ekta Kapoor. The post received a lot of warm wishes from Ankita’s fans and friends.

While she got her fame from Pavitra Rishta Season 1, the actress went on to do movies after the show went off-air. She made her debut in the films as a supporting character in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Ankita was also a part of the movie Baaghi 3. As far as social media is concerned, the actress keeps posting about personal life on Instagram every now and then. With a following of 3.2 million on her handle, Ankita knows how to keep her fans connected.

