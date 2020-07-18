Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor in Talks to Make Pavitra Rishta 2 in Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is reportedly in talks with Ekta Kapoor to bring the show back on television. They apparently want to make a second season of the show in the memory of Sushant, who made it big on the small screen with the Balaji Telefilm's show.

"The show was close to Sushant's heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

It was apparently Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea. "Since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward," the source informed. The casting will begin once the logistics are in place.

Pavitra Rishta was amongst the most popular soaps back in 2009. Sushant played the role of car mechanic Manav for two years on the show, before he quit to make a career in Bollywood. Hiten Tejwani replaced him in Pavitra Rishta and played Manav till the show went off air in 2014.

Ankita and Sushant fell in love on the sets of the show and continued to be in a relationship for several years even after the actor quit.