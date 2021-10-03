Ankita Lokhande Flashes Her Brightest Smile as Boyfriend Vicky Jain Hugs Her in Latest Video

Actress Ankita Lokhande has a strong social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal life with her followers on Instagram. Ankita has been ruling the television screen for many years now and fans are often excited to see what she posts. On Sunday, the actress took to the app to share a video montage of adorable pictures with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for quite a few years now, and the actress has often expressed her admiration for him publicly.

In the montage we can see Ankita and Vicky striking some goofy poses. They could be seen grinning ear to ear. She also included some of her friends in the post. She captioned it, “Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them."

Vicky and Ankita often feature on each other’s social media accounts. Recently she shared a picture of them kissing and twinning in pink. She captioned the heartwarming picture as, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine."

On the work front, Ankita currently stars in Pavitra Rishta 2 with Shaheer Sheikh. It is the reboot of Pavitra Rishta, which launched her and late Sushant Singh Rajput to fame. Before that, Ankita was seen in Baaghi 3.

