Ankita Lokhande Fulfils Sushant Singh Rajput's Dream By Planting Saplings

Actress Ankita Lokhande has planted saplings in memory of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Going by her photos, the actress was joined by her dog while planting the saplings.

She captioned them: "Hatchi and mamma. My partner In almost everything, Planting plants Seedling. It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream #plants4SSR."

Her tweet on Sunday comes a day after Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reminded the late actor's fans about the campaign.

"And let's not forget our tomorrow's campaign #Plant4SSR. Can't wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams," Shweta tweeted on Saturday.

In addition to Ankita, many fans took to Twitter to show that they contributed to fulfilling Sushant's dream.

One wrote: "#Plants4SSR Ready to achieve SSR's dream."

Another posted: "I planted this plants in memory of sushant as his one of the dream. May his soul rest in peace. We will fight till we get justice for sushant. #Plants4SSR."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.

Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.