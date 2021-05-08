Ankita Lokhande Gets Covid-19 Shot, Sweats on Seeing Needle

As the second wave of coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the country, lakhs of people are getting infected every day and many have succumbed to it. On the other hand, the government is speeding the vaccination process so that more and more people can fight the deadly virus. Many celebrities have been vaccinated till now and the recent one to receive the jab is Bollywood and television actress Ankita Lokhande.

On Saturday, the actress took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccination and shared a video of herself taking the jab. In the video shared on her Instagram page, she can be seen wearing gloves and two surgical masks according to the new guidelines.

In the clip, it can be seen how much Ankita is scared of needles and sweats on seeing it. During the entire procedure, she keeps crying like a baby and chants God’s name while the nurse vaccinating her tries to calm her down by asking her to take deep breaths. At a point, even the nurse couldn’t stop laughing looking at her fright. After she was finally vaccinated, she thanks the nurse.

In the caption of the post, the star advised her fans to take the vaccination as soon as possible.

Ankita’s funny video has been watched by more than four lakh people so far and is going viral on the internet. Many of her friends and fans have commented with laughing emojis on the post. Actress Rashami Desai too couldn’t stop her laughter after seeing Ankita’s video.

The Pavitra Rishta actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing moments from her personal life with her fans.

Meanwhile, many television actors, including Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Bose Roy, Roshni Choprahave taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination. They also urged everyone above the age of 18 to act responsibly and take the shot as soon as possible.

