Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled for Celebrating Birthday, Inviting Sandip Ssingh to Her Party

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on December 19. The actress was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years before the two decided to split up in 2016.

Supporters of SSR are trolling now Ankita for celebrating her birthday and for inviting Sandip Ssingh, who is a filmmaker and was questioned in connection to Sushant's death case.

Ankita shared several pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. While one party happened at midnight, there was also an evening get-together on her birthday. Sharing a video from her birthday bash, Ankita thanked everyone for the good wishes. However, Sushant’s supporters started commenting on her post, trolling Ankita for inviting Sandip but not posting his pictures on Instagram.

One SSR fan said, "Never expected u will call sandip singh," while the other asked, "Sandip Singh is your best friend. Tell us what you know about him?"

Another Instagram user even said that fans of Sushant are fighting to get him justice while his friends are ‘enjoying’. She also said Ankita could have celebrated her birthday simply this year.

Ankita is facing trolling on her posts made on the occasion. She had shared multiple pictures of herself from the birthday party wearing the golden dress. In the caption, Ankita wrote, “Too calm to give a damn.”

In the comments section of the video where Ankita is cutting her birthday cake, several Sushant’s fans are asking the reason for Sandip ‘hiding’ behind the door. Sovona Haldar, a commenter said, “Come forward Sandeep Singh why hiding.. we know you are invited.”

Ankita’s birthday party was attended by her beau Vicky Jain and friends Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta and others. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti send a heartful wish to the birthday girl.