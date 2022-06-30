Ankita Lokhande Gives a Sneak-Peek of Her New House in Classic Tulsi Virani Style, Watch

Channelling her inner Tulsi Virani, TV star Ankita Lokhande kept her fans and followers on edge as she treated them to a glimpse of her new house. Dropping a dramatic video on her official Instagram account, the actress introduced the netizens to her family members. On Thursday, Ankita recreated the iconic montage video song of Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as she took her fans inside her house. This song originally featured actor-politician Smriti Irani, who played the character of Tulsi Virani. While recreating the video, Ankita even introduced her husband Vicky Jain as “Pati Parmeshwar,” which means God-like husband.

The couple recently had their housewarming puja and a ‘griha pravesh' ceremony at their new home. The video shows Ankita, dressed in a red saree, opening the entrance of their new house and greeting the viewers with Namaste. Then she goes on to introduce her family members to the netizens. The clip gives a glimpse of all all-white interiors including the plush couches and chandelier. She also gave a quick glance at her modern kitchen.

While posting the video on her Instagram handle, Ankita wrote in the caption, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you Ekta Kapoor & Smriti Irani ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this.” She completed her caption by tagging Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani. For those who don’t know, Archana Deshmukh is the name of Ankita’s popular character in Pavitra Rishta, which was backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Ankita’s video grabbed the attention of many celebrities. And while reacting to Ankita’s Post, Ekta Kapoor commented, “This is beyond cute Archanaaaaaa.” Smriti Irani also wrote, “God bless,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut commented, “How cute,” with a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky recently won the reality show Smart Jodi and bagged a whooping prize of ₹25 lakh. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza handed them the winning trophy.

