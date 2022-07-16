Ankita Lokhande Gives Last Glimpse of Pavitra Rishta's Set: 'Where It All Began...'

Actor Ankita Lokhande became a household name after essaying the role of Archana Deshmukh in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. It’s been a long time since the television show ended, however, such was its success that the makers renewed Pavitra Rishta as a web show. But, now it appears that the original set of Pavitra Rishta is about to get demolished.

Ankita Lokhande who played the role of the main protagonist took to social media to confirm the same. On her Instagram stories, the actor gave fans a visual tour of the Pavitra Rishta set, her green room, and more. Travelling down memory lane, the short clips were played against the backdrop of the show’s signature song Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya.

Notably, the clips were originally shared by actor Mrinalini Tyagi, who essayed the role of Tejaswini in the daily soap opera and yet remains one of Ankita Lokhande’s closest friends in the industry. In the videos, Tyagi mentioned that the set is all set to be demolished while recalling the origin of the platonic love story of Manav and Archana. She captioned one of the clips “this is where it all began.”

As soon as the post caught the attention of Ankita Lokhande, she was taken aback by nostalgia. Ankita couldn’t control herself from sharing it with her followers and re-posted the videos on her Instagram stories. From the set up of the chawl to the sofas and their makeup room, the video gave fans a tour of the set. Take a look at the videos below:

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Pavitra Rishta aired on the channel Zee TV between 2009 to 2014. For those unaware, the plot of the show was inspired by the Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam and chronicled the iconic love story of two middle-class lovers and their tumultuous life.

The lead actors of the show, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput also fell in love with each other on the sets of the show. They stayed together for about 6 years before calling it quits for reasons unknown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.