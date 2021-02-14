Ankita Lokhande Goes for a Spin in Luxury Convertible Car with Vicky Jain, Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were captured on camera as they went out for a ride in a luxury convertible car in Mumbai ahead of Valentine's Day.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ankita and Vicky are seen being chased by the paparazzi as they enjoy the ride in their swanky car. The video sees Vicky Jain driving, while Lokhande gives him company. The couple is dressed in casuals and looks great together. Vicky was driving a white two-seater Porche and made sure his ladylove was comfortable in it.

Meanwhile, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable Valentine's Day moments of herself with Vicky. They are currently vacationing in Shimla. In glimpses shared on social media, Vicky and Ankita are seen enjoying breakfast at a joint.

In moments shared earlier on social media, you can see the couple posing goofily for a perfect frame while boarding a flight. The love birds decided to enjoy a short trip ahead of Valentine's Day. "Enroute. Ok bye," the actress captioned her Instagram story.

Later she also shared some glimpses from their trip to Shimla.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than a year now and they often trend on social media for their loved-up PDA moments.