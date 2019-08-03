Ankita Lokhande Gushes Over Boyfriend Vicky Jain in Romantic Birthday Post, See Here

Ankita Lokhande, who garnered much appreciation for her impressive Bollywood debut in Manikarnika, has been making headlines for her personal life a lot lately. The actress recently admitted to dating Vicky Jain, a businessman from Bilaspur, when she Instagrammed a picture of her beau popping the question.

Now, Ankita has dedicated a romantic post to her boyfriend as he turned another year older. Sharing a series of PDA-filled photographs of them, Ankita wrote: "Happy birthday to you Mr. jain. wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs." (sic)

It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has since been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Ankita cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage. Although she said she had no plans to getting married anytime soon, she did confess that she was in love.

"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.

Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”

Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.

