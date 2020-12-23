Ankita Lokhande Indirectly Shuts Down Haters Who Trolled Her for Celebrating Birthday

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been actively sharing updates on her social media feed leading up to her performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Ankita, who will revisit her character of Archana Deshmukh from the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta for the forthcoming award event, shared her look for the event. She gave a glimpse of her diverse looks as Archana, the Maharashtrian mulgi. The actress looks beautiful in a bright yellow saree. To complete her look, she tied her tresses in a customary bun and also added elaborate bespoke jewellery to her attire.

However, what grabbed the attention was Ankita's caption. She wrote, “कुछ बातों का जवाब सिर्फख़ामोशी होती है, और यकीन मनो ये बहुत खुबसूरत जवाब होता है️" (Silence is the only answer to a few questions, and trust me, this is the most beautiful answer.)#zeerishteyawards2020 #ankitalokhande #archanadeshmukh #pavitrarishta”

Ankita recently celebrated her birthday. She marked the occasion with her fiance Vicky Jain and her close friend in attendance. She was trolled online by late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for partying with Ssandip Singh on her birthday. Several celebs from the TV industry like Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Aparna Dixit were also present at the party.

Recently, we saw Ankita’s special dance tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant played the role of Manav, husband to Ankita’s character in the television show. Ankita dated Sushant for several years before they parted ways in 2016. Sushant died on June 14, 2020 and the cause of death was ascertained as asphyxia. A probe into the death and the circumstance leading to his sudden and unfortunate passing is ongoing. Ankita played an important role in asking for a CBI intervention in the actor’s death. She supported Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti to seek justice for him.