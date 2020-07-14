Ankita Lokhande Lights Diya on 1 Month Death Anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, See Pic

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in daily soap Pavitra Rishta, has remembered the late actor in a social media post that she shared on his one month death anniversary on Tuesday. Sushant passed away on June 14. His body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

Ankita took to social media for the first time since Sushant's death and posted an image of a lamp that she lit in memory of Sushant. She captioned the post, "Child of God." Ankita's last Instagram post was dated June 13, a day before Sushant passed away.

Meanwhile, Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra also remembered the late actor on social media on Tuesday. Posting several throwback pictures with Sushant, Mukesh wrote on Instagram, "Today a month has passed by. I will never get a call from you again."

Sushant's Dil Bechara is also set to premiere on Hotstar on July 24. Co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the movie is Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars. The trailer of the film had earlier become most liked movie trailer in the world on YouTube. The title track of the film has also been unveiled.

