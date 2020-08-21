Ankita Lokhande Lists Honesty, Keeping Promises As 'Desirable' in New Post

Ankita Lokhande has opened up about what qualities she finds "desirable" in an individual. Sharing a monochrome candid picture of herself, Ankita listed “efforts," "honesty," and “deep conversations” in her caption as the desirable traits of an individual.

She posted, “Do you want to know what’s desirable? EFFORTS. HONESTY. PRESENCE. KEEPING PROMISES. DEEP CONNECTION. DEEP CONVERSATIONS. BEING TRUTHFUL TO YOURSELF.”

A day after her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was transferred to the CBI, Ankita posted a quote by poet Shatara Liora which said, “Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other. So I’ve decided to just be strange and powerful.”

After a month-long silence over the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita demanded justice for him and his family. She has constantly been by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's side.

Ankita Lokhande's beau, Vicky Jain, too, supported her and they even asked everyone to pray for Sushant by trending #GlobalprayersforSSR.