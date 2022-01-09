Ankita Lokhande Looks Back on Her 2021 Memories via Trendy Instagram Reel: Watch

Ankita Lokhande welcomed the New Year 2022 with her husband Vicky Jain and flaunted her new bride glow in the images, in which she wore a beautiful silk saree. The Pavita Rishta actress has been very active on social media recently, sharing all the details of her perfect wedding at the end of last year.

The actress recently posted an Instagram reel based on her beautiful memories of the year 2021 and created a reel consisting of all the major events in her life, and the public is overjoyed. She captioned the video," “Beautiful hours move on so quickly” referring to the passing year going away in a jiffy.

As she speaks to us for the first time since marrying businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, she says, “I had fun at my wedding. It was beautiful.”." It was lovely." “People were literally crying," she continues. Vicky burst into tears when he saw me. And I’m glad I did it to him (laughs)."

Talking further about the three-day-long affair, the actor shares, “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too. Jo socha tha usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein. We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak. It was very classy, just the way I wanted it.”

She also showed her excitement over her wedding, “Vicky and I also had some plans. Usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein jo socha tha usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein. We were both excited and nervous because it was a one-take deal. I’d always wanted my wedding to be unique.”

On January 14, Lokhande and Jain will celebrate their first Makar Sankranti as a married couple, as well as their one-month anniversary. “In Marathi culture, Makar Sankranti is very important," she says. It’s my first after my marriage. As a result, it’s a big deal.

Vicky and Ankita tied the knot on December 14 in a grand ceremony. It was a multiple-day affair including Mehendi, Haldi, cocktail and sangeet.

