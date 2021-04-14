Ankita Lokhande Looks Breathtaking in Traditional Nauvari Sari, See Pics

Television actress Ankita Lokhande recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ethnic look. Hailing from the state of Maharashtra, the actress recently celebrated the festival of Gudi Padwa. The occasion marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

The actress opted for an authentic Maharashtrian look to celebrate the festival. She even posted a video of performing the traditional ritual of hoisting gudi in her balcony. The actress completely nailed the ethnic look in nauvari sari. She looked ravishing in a hot pink sari embellished with a gold border. She complimented the look with traditionally designed gold jewellery and the famous Maharashtrian Nath. With her hair slicked back in a neat bun, nicely adorned with a white gajra, the actress looked festive ready.

While wishing her fans and followers, Ankita posted a video on Instagram and wished in Marathi.

It’s not the first time that the actress has gone all traditional. She has been seen sporting folk looks on the auspicious occasions of festivals in the past.

The actress was last seen in a blushed pink sari while dancing with her long-time beau Vicky Jain. Ankita posted a video celebrating 3 years of togetherness with her beau. The lovebirds had some PDA moments as they looked adorable together.

The duo was seen setting some major couple goals as they show some nice moves on the romantic track Sapna Jahanfrom the movie Brothers. Both Ankita and Vickywereoverwhelmed by the love and best wishes they received from their family, friends, and fans.

Ankita has been dating Vicky for the past three years. Vicky is a businessman from Bilaspur. The lovebirds have been vocal and open about their relationship on social media.

