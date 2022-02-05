Ankita Lokhande Looks Like A Newlywed In Green Silk Saree, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande is currently experiencing the most delightful period of her life after marrying businessman Vicky Jain, in December 2021. The couple got married in Mumbai, and there was a magnificent celebration with their friends and relatives. And since then, Ankita has been surprising her fans with her new love for sarees. The actress donned everything, from wrapping herself in silk sarees for home festivities to lounging with Vicky Jain in a sharara suit combo. Ankita was recently in Bilaspur for a family gathering. She chose a bottle green silk saree. Her pictures in the traditional Indian attire leave her fans amused.

Ankita shared a few photos of herself, on February 4, wearing a stunning green Banarasi silk saree with a gold embroidered border and complementing it with green bangles. She is standing behind a lovely rangoli in the images. In the photos, shared on Instagram, the actress looked like a glowing and beautiful newlywed.

Ankita accessorised her ethnic ensemble with strappy white shoes and a half up-do. A gold choker, mangalsutra, matching earrings and co-ordinating bracelets are among her accessory picks. Her glam was completed with a dewy foundation makeup, a crimson lip tint, a tiny bindi, and winged eyeliner. She captioned her picture, “It’s a beautiful feeling to get ready everyday like a bride just for you.”

A few days ago, Ankita shared another series of photos in red saree and traditional stonework ornaments. She was dressed in a Bandhani design saree with a wide golden border. She had also donned sindoor, chooda and mangalsutra. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed in a white dhoti and a T-shirt. Vicky’s parents and family accompanied the pair.

Ankita’s saree game does not stop here. Another picture on her Instagram feed showed the actress donning a beautiful blue silk saree.

The six yards was detailed with silver brocade work that extends all the way around the drape, including that of the borders and pallu. The embellished blouse and tassel ornaments on the pallu completed the appearance.

