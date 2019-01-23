English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ankita Lokhande on Ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput: Will Work With Him if the Script Demands
Both Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput have moved on in their lives and doing well in their respective personal and professional fronts.
Both Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput have moved on in their lives and doing well in their respective personal and professional fronts. While Sushant was last seen in Kedarnath opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan, Ankita is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika- the Queen of Jhansi.
The actress who is currently busy promoting her film was quizzed about her ex-boyfriend Sushant. When asked if she would ever work with the actor, she said, "As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good I will definitely work with him." However, Ankita admitted she's not on talking terms with Sushant.
On being asked if exes can be friends, she cited Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as an example "Depends on their history. I won't rule it out, Deepika-Ranbir are a case in point."
Ankita and Sushant dated each other for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.
Recently, it was reported that the actress is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain. Speaking to Bombay Times, Ankita cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage saying she is not planning to get married anytime soon. However, she did confess that she's in love.
"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.
Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on several occasions after that.
