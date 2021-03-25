Ankita Lokhande on Sushant's Death: We Suddenly Became Perfect Couple, Vicky Jain Touted as Worst

Actress Ankita Lokhande, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former partner, has been very vocal about him since his unfortunate demise last year. From supporting his family to demanding justice for him at every chance she got- she has done it all.

But in a recent interview, she opened up about the toll it took on her, and how she had to face so much hatred from internet trolls. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed she was questioned for not posting anything immediately after Sushant’s break-up. Even her current partner Vicky Jain couldn’t escape the trolls.

“We (Sushant and Ankita) suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I am for him back then?", the Manikarnika actress told Bollywood Bubble.

Talking about the online hate, she added, “Although I don’t get bothered too much, it does hurt when you start targeting my family. There is a point when I felt like who has given these people the right to even talk to me like that. If Sushant was around, he would have been the first person to call out this behaviour."

Ankita and Sushant had met on the sets on Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and had fallen in love. They were in a relationship for six years and parted ways in 2016.