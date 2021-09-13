Ankita Lokhande Opens Up on Trolling Over Pavitra Rishta 2

These days, famous TV actor Ankita Lokhande is busy promoting her serial Pavitra Rishta 2. Ankita, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, became famous after starring with her then boyfriend in the first season of the show. Their pair was wildly popular, leading to them having a legion of fans those followed both Sushant and Ankita in a devoted manner. Now as she’s coming back with the second season of the hit show Pavitra Rishta, Ankita is being subjected to merciless trolling by Sushant’s fans on social media.

However, Ankita reacting for the first time to trolling over her role in Pavitra Rishta 2 without Sushant Singh Rajput said that she doesn’t mind the trolling since it shows the true love of the fans for the late actor. Since the second season of the popular show was announced a few days ago #BoycottPavitraRishta has been trending on social media.

In an interview to Pinkvilla on September 12, Ankita reacting to the trolling said, “I really don’t know why people are trolling me and that’s okay. People have their own thinking and understanding. My social media account is open, so people can write whatever they want, but many times the person you are talking about, you do not know about the journey of that person.”

She further said that people should stop judging others whose life journey they have no idea about. “I think social media is a place through which you can spread positivity, because the time is going on, so stop cursing people. You don’t know what people are going through in their lives. It is not necessary that nothing is happening in the life of those who are seen smiling on Instagram,” she said.

Elaborating on the call for boycotting the second season of the TV serial, she said that she does not feel bad since according to her, they are the “true fans of Sushant”. She admitted that though she felt bad when some fans called for the boycott or wished the show to flop, she did not harbour any animosity towards them.

“In a way, I’m just trying to keep him alive,” added the actor.

Incidentally, Ankita was in the news for a couple of months last year after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His death had shocked the whole country and the social media campaign ‘#JusticeforSSR’ continued for a couple of weeks.

She had recently shared an old video from Diwali 2011, which featured the late star.

