Ankita Lokhande Pens a Cryptic Note on Ganpati Festival, Fans Think She is Missing Sushant Singh Rajput

All festivals are celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in shows on TV and digital platform, and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception. Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to once again lit up your screens as Archana in Pavitra Rishta2.0, is rehearsing for the Ganpati event. This year, the actress will be giving a solo performance. In the first edition of the daily soap, Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput mostly performed together for this special occasion as Manav and Archana. In Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the role of Manav is being essayed by actor Shaheer Sheikh, however, Ankita is performing alone and it is quite evident that the actress is missing Sushant.

Sharing a couple of pictures and clips of herself, Ankita shared that she was feeling nostalgic and expressed her wish to go back in time. The caption read, "Somedays I wish I could go back in life not to change anything but to feel few things twice. Feels nostalgic and great I am back where I started from ( my roots / my home away home ) my PAVITRA RISHTA set.” She further wrote, “Seeking blessings and performing alone this time for my Bappa Pavitra Rishta ganpati event (sic).”

Dressed in a white sequinned saree, Ankita looked elegant. She paired silver and ruby jewellery to compliment the outfit, with hair tied in a bun. Many of her industry friends showered her with love and praises for beautifully pulling off the look and called her “Apsara.” Ankita’s fans were in awe of her beauty, though some pointed out that the cryptic post indicates that Ankita is missing Sushant.

The trailer, featuring Ankita as Archana and Shaheer as Manav, of the second season of Pavitra Rishta has been loved by the audience. The show will be released digitally.

Sushant, who started his career from the small screen as Manav, was on the path of finding stability in the Bollywood industry. With hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore in his kitty, the actor had garnered a huge fan base. Unfortunately, on June 14, 2020, Sushant passed away.

