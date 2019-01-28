Ankita Lokhande Pens a Heartfelt Note After Making Her Dream Bollywood Debut in Manikarnika

Currently basking in all the praise that her debut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is getting, actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Saturday to pen a heartfelt note thanking everyone who has been a part of her acting journey that led to her getting her first film alongside Kangana Ranaut.Sharing an image of the film’s opening credits that introduces her as Jhalkari Bai, a soldier in the queen’s army who eventually catapults to the position of an advisor, Lokhande wrote, “I saw myself on the big screen for the first time. Yes, my dream has finally come true. Hard work has paid off. Watching myself as #JhalkariBai in #Manikarnika was a very emotional moment for me. It was an overwhelming experience.”In her detailed post, Lokhande thanked filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, Ranaut, Zee, her fans and the media. Talking about Kapoor, she wrote, “I want to thank @ektaravikapoor Ma'am for recognising the talent in me and giving me #PavitraRishtawhich gave me the identity across the country.Calling Ranaut the best co-actor, she added, “#KanganaRanaut @team_kangana_ranaut has been a best co-star and director. Thank you Kangana for always being there for me and taking this film a notch higher.”Notably, the film, after several controversies and much delay, opened in theatres on January 25 to largely positive reviews. In the three days since its release, it has managed to collect Rs 42.55 crore in India alone. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Ranaut, Manikarnika also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Denzongpa in important roles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.