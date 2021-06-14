Ankita Lokhande Performs Prayers On Sushant Singh Rajput’s First Death Anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had bid adieu to the world on this day last year. He was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his Bandra flat in Mumbai.

Celebrities are remembering the late actor on his first death anniversary. His name has been trending on social media since Monday morning.

Meanwhile, actress Ankita Lokhande performed a havan at her home with her family members in memory of Sushant. She took to Instagram Stories to give her fans a glimpse of the same. In the video, a holy fire can be seen in a havan kund surrounded by puja materials.

Ankita, who worked with the late actor in popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, also lit an earthen lamp along with her family members to pray for Sushant’s soul to rest in peace. The actress took a break from social media on June 3, the day Sushant had shared his last post on the photo-sharing app.

She had announced her decision by posting a picture in which she wrote that she is not leaving the platform forever but just taking a break for some time. She made a comeback on Sunday and uploaded some new photos.

Following her return on Instagram, in the first photograph shared, Ankita was seen standing by the sea and looking at the sky. She penned an emotional note along with it in which she gave a special message to the late star’s fans. The caption stated the distance between two people does not matter because everyone remains “under the same sky”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Sushant and Ankita became overnight stars after starring in Pavitra Rishta. They played the lead roles of Manav and Archana respectively. The chemistry between them is still etched in the hearts and minds of their fans. The reel couple also fell in love in real life while working on Ekta Kapoor’s popular show. However, their relationship could not last long and they broke up before they were planning to tie the knot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here