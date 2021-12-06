Ankita Lokhande Performs Puja With Vicky Jain in 'Beautiful' Video from Pre-wedding Festivities

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, has shared some “beautiful memories" from their pre-wedding festivities. In the video shared by Ankita on Instagram, the soon-to-be-married couple can be seen performing puja together. Ankita captioned the video, “Togetherness! Thankyou @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani."

In another post, Ankita Lokhande informed fans that she and Vicky Jain recently met Governor Bhagat Singh Khoshyari to invite him to their wedding. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the Governor. The post was captioned as “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable “Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan. @bhagatsinghkoshyari."

On Friday, Ankita shared a bunch of photos with Vicky on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita and Vicky are seen wearing a ‘mundavalya’ (a Maharashtraian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had draped a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated three years of being together. The couple began dating each other in 2018. To celebrate their bond, Ankita shared a post for Vicky which read, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting their wedding functions from December 12-14.

