English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
Ankita Lokhande, who made her film debut with 'Manikarnika', is one of the few who have stood by the film's lead actor-director Kangana Ranaut.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has made her big screen foray with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is one of the few who have stood by the film's lead actor-director Kangana Ranaut. She says she feels almost like her on-screen character Jhalkaribai, who guards Rani Laxmibai -- the character essayed by Kangana -- as far as possible.
The movie, which released last week, has been through its share of controversies. While actress Mishti Chakraborty has been vocal about being unhappy about how her role has shaped up in the final cut, Ankita says she has no reasons to complain.
"I don't really think I need to react on it. I am in a happy phase and that's how I am. We all have done hard work towards this film. Sometimes it is okay that results don't come out the way you expect them to, and I am not saying this just because I am getting praise.
"But even if it would have happened to me, I would have been positive. This is my debut film. I understand as an actor... I don't know, they may be going through something or they must be feeling something. I have always been positive about things," Ankita told IANS here.
For the Pavitra Rishta actress, Manikarnika has been a great experience.
"I have loved 'Manikarnika...' and I have loved Kangana for what she is. Most of my scenes have been shot by her, and that's for sure. I respect her for that.
"I think I am becoming Jhalkaribai, and I am really guarding my Rani Laxmibai, because she is Rani Laxmibai... She has proved herself. I am playing my character here also in my real life. I am actually protecting Rani Laxmibai," Ankita said, asserting that she stands by Kangana amid all the brouhaha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The movie, which released last week, has been through its share of controversies. While actress Mishti Chakraborty has been vocal about being unhappy about how her role has shaped up in the final cut, Ankita says she has no reasons to complain.
"I don't really think I need to react on it. I am in a happy phase and that's how I am. We all have done hard work towards this film. Sometimes it is okay that results don't come out the way you expect them to, and I am not saying this just because I am getting praise.
"But even if it would have happened to me, I would have been positive. This is my debut film. I understand as an actor... I don't know, they may be going through something or they must be feeling something. I have always been positive about things," Ankita told IANS here.
For the Pavitra Rishta actress, Manikarnika has been a great experience.
"I have loved 'Manikarnika...' and I have loved Kangana for what she is. Most of my scenes have been shot by her, and that's for sure. I respect her for that.
"I think I am becoming Jhalkaribai, and I am really guarding my Rani Laxmibai, because she is Rani Laxmibai... She has proved herself. I am playing my character here also in my real life. I am actually protecting Rani Laxmibai," Ankita said, asserting that she stands by Kangana amid all the brouhaha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Amaal Just Take a Dig at Uncle Anu Malik With His 'I'm Not Anu Malik' Remark?
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results