Ankita Lokhande Recalls Her First Meeting With Sushant Singh Rajput, Shares Why He Was Angry at Her

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande who met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta were one of the most loved television couples. After the actor’s death last year, Ankita has been a constant support to his family and has recalled him on several occasions. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Ankita shared the memory of her first meeting with Sushant and called it ‘really weird’.

Speaking to the Quint, Ankita said, “It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own…We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am. I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. He took the car from the driver and did rash driving. I didn’t understand why he was doing like that. My mother then said ‘He is getting angry’. I was like ‘What can I do? He should have come upstairs’. That was my first meeting with Sushant that way. He was like ‘Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude’."

The actors were in a relationship from 2010 but parted ways in 2016. Ankita is currently working on the sequel of Pavitra Rishta with actor Shaheer Sheikh. She will reprise her role as Archana while Shaheer will step into the shoes of Sushant and play Manav’s character. The web series created by Ekta Kapoor will stream on ZEE5.

