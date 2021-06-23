Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty Likely to be Seen Together in Bigg Boss 15

One of the most controversial and popular reality shows on Indian television Bigg Boss is gearing up to air its Season 15 on Colors TV from October this year if everything goes well. Makers are already approaching several celebrities to take part in the reality show that is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. While many names have popped up since the last season concluded, the latest reports suggest that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriends have been approached to participate in the show.

According to reports, the makers of the show have already approached Rhea and if she agrees to take part, they will bring her together with Ankita. The Chehre actress is yet to confirm the reports. Meanwhile, a new list of updated contestants has surfaced online which has Pavitra Rishta actress’ name in it.

In the popular reality show, celebrities share their real life with fans. It will be interesting to see the kind of space Ankita and Rhea share after having been at loggerheads since Sushant’s death on June 14 last year. If finalised, this will also increase the show’s TRP.

Besides the two actors, the updated list also includes the name of Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, television actress Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandana of Ishqbaaaz fame, actor, comedian and television presenter Krushna Abhishek, actors Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Adaa Khan of Naagin, actors Tejasswi Prakash, Nikitin Dheer, and the winner of Indian Idol Abhijeet Sawant.

The makers are also planning to rope in a few commoners to make the show more interesting. It has been known that Season 15 will run for six months and a new wild-card entry will be planned every week.

Last Year, the Season 14 of the show was won by television actress Rubina Dilaik.

