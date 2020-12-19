Ankita Lokhande Rings in 36th Birthday with Beau Vicky Jain, Shares Pics from Intimate Bash

Ankita Lokhande rang in her 36th birthday with beau Vicky Jain and other close friends and family members at midnight. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her cutting a huge birthday cake. Ankita was looking gorgeous in a navy blue short dress that had flower embroidery on it with red colour. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and makeup minimal. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "wishes and dreams."

Recently, Ankita and the team of Pavitra Rishta paid a musical tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput at an awards show. In a short video, shared by Ankita, the actress said she had never imagined she would ever be talking about the late actor in this manner. Ankita and Sushant dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2016.

"I had never thought that the guy who spoke of the stars, would one day join them. I had never imagined that the one who taught others to dream, it would become a dream to see him. Sushant, the entire team is remembering you as our relationship is not just sacred, but immortal. I had never imagined that one day I would be saying all this," Ankita said in the clip.