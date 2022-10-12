Ankita Lokhande Roped in to Play Lead Opposite Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

After creating a splash on television with the very popular show Pavitra Rishta, actor Ankita Lokhande marked her film debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, where she played Jhalkaribai, a soldier who served in the women’s army of Rani Lakshmibai. She followed it up with Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Two years later, she is all set to return to the movies. Ankita has been roped in to play the lead opposite actor Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on the life of late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film also features actor Amit Sial in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement on being a part of it, Ankita says, “I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I’m happy to be associated with it.”

The biographical drama marks the directorial debut of Randeep. It is conceptualised by Sandeep Singh and is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep. The film is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release on May 26, 2023 to celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of the political activist.

Ankita was last seen in the television reality series Smart Jodi along with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain. The duo had won the show. Earlier this year, she finished 13 years in the industry as an actor. Talking about her journey, she had told Hindustan Times, “It was very difficult, it was never smooth. You have talent or you don’t have talent. I know I have it, but I am not getting that opportunity to showcase it to people… Whatever I am doing today, I am confident about myself. It doesn’t matter if I do a big film or not. I am doing today exactly what other heroines are doing – I am looking as well, dressing in the same clothes, I am a good actor and dancer too. I am very confident about myself, I don’t need people.”

