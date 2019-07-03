Take the pledge to vote

Ankita Lokhande Says 'I Will Think About It' as Beau Vicky Jain Goes Down on His Knees

Ankita Lokhande shared photos of her laughing as boyfriend Vicky Jain causally goes down on his knees while the two of them were spending some quiet time together.

Updated:July 3, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Pavitra Rishta, took to her social media account to share a series of pictures with beau Vicky Jain. In the pictures, the duo can be seen spending some quality time together. Ankita had kept her relationship with Vicky under wraps for a while. However, it seems that they are all ready to take their relationship to the next level now.

In one of the pictures posted by the actress, Vicky, a Mumbai based businessman, can be seen going down on his knees to propose to her, while Ankita is seen dressed in gym clothes standing there, all smiles. She captioned the photograph, "Blissful."

In another photo the two are seen sitting on bench in the wilderness, sharing a laugh. This picture is captioned, "I will think about it". Besides these pictures, she also posted other snapshots from what looks like a place far away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

When asked about her speculative wedding in December, Ankita had responded to Bombay Times by saying "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment."

Before Vicky Jain, Ankita was in a long-term relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo met during the shooting of Pavitra Ristha and soon began dating. However, they broke up in 2016 and as suggested by reports, she took a lot of time to move on.

On the work front, she was last seen as Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Although her role was not that long, Ankita was appreciated for her performance.

