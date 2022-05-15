Ankita Lokhande Says Long Distance Relationship After Marriage Isn't Easy: 'Har Kisi Ke Bas Ki Baat Nahi Hai'

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain. In the recent promo of the show, Ankita can be seen talking about managing a long-distance relationship with hubby Vicky Jain. The promo begins with Ankita mentioning that a long-distance relationship is not everyone’s cup of tea. She then mentions that while she stays in Mumbai, Vicky lives in Bilaspur.

“This long-distance relationship is not everyone’s cup of tea frankly. We got married recently but we have been in a long-distance relationship even before it. Vicky stays in Bilaspur. It was fine at first. He would come to meet me for some time and would return. But since the time we got married this long-distance relationship has become quite difficult," Ankita can be heard saying in the promo.

Ankita Lokhande further explains that living in different cities isn’t easy, especially after marriage. “Roz ke aise moments hote hain life ke (There are such moments daily) where I want him to be with me. Main jab raat ko sone jaaun, mere paas mera pati hona chahiye (I want my husband beside me when I go to sleep at night). I just want to lie down on his shoulders. Iski ab itni aaddat hai na mujhe ab. And this is very important. I feel proud because of this bond," the Pavitra Rishta actress said.

Ankita’s friend and actress Amruta Khanvilkar was quick to shower love in the comment section. “I love you both so much…So real…Unfiltered and beautiful," she wrote.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended their lavish pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. For her special day, Ankita wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her bridal look with a long veil and heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore an ivory sherwani and looked absolutely charming.

