Ankita Lokhande Sends 'Lots of Blessings' to Sushant Singh Rajput's Nephew on First Day of School

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kiti shared pictures of her son from his first day of school in the United States. He was happily dressed up in his school uniform and attended the online school. Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for about six years, was quick to comment on the adorable pictures.

Shweta shared the collage with the caption, "Bring It On! First Day of School for this little munchkin! Blessings."

The Pavitra Rishta actress commented, "Awwwwww Nirvanu. Lots of blessings to you." (sic)

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the Mahalaxmi pooja she performed with her mother post Ganesh Chaturthi. The Manikarnika actor decked up in a maroon silk sari complete with a traditional Maharashtrian nosering and joined her mother in performing the puja.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. She wrote along with it, “Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai. You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa. #GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Ganpati bappa Maurya.” She had joined former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s call for a global prayer on August 22.