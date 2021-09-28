Ankita Lokhande Shares Behind The Scenes Video Of Pavitra Rishta 2

The popular TV show Pavitra Rishta has returned with a reboot called Pavitra Rishta: It’s Never Too Late. The latest season is streaming on ZEE5 and stars Ankita Lokhande, who was in the original version as well as the female lead. Shaheer Sheikh has been paired opposite Ankita. The 36-year-old actress recently shared behind the scenes footage of the show on Instagram. Ankita and Shaheer are performing an emotional scene in the video. The sequence has been filmed outdoors with both the characters drenched in rain.

“This was our first scene together. I think we did quite ok. What say Shaheer?” Ankita captioned the post while thanking director Nandita Mehra. Ankita is reprising the role of Archana, while Shaheer plays the character of Manav.

The original show was instrumental in the success of Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the lead roles. Sushant later went on to become an established Bollywood actor. The show is being seen as a tribute to Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

Shaheer, who is now playing the lead character of Manav, knew he would be compared with Sushant. Interestingly, the 37-year-old is garnering praises for managing to keep intact the innocence of Manav’s character as portrayed by Sushant.

His co-star Ankita said that Shaheer’s innocence makes him the “right fit” for the role of Manav, adding that she enjoyed working with him on the show.

Actress Abhidnya Bhave, who plays Archana’s sister-in-law in the show, also lauded Shaheer’s performance and even went on to say that Sushant would have liked the actor’s performance had he been alive today.

