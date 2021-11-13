Ankita Lokhande Shares Dance Video With Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Co-star Abhidnya Bhave

Popular television actor Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video of herself with co-actor Abhidnya Bhave.

In the video, the two are seen dancing to one of Madhuri Dixit’s most popular songs Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezar from the film Sailab, which came out in 1990. It starred Aditya Pancholi and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. This song is still very popular and people and artists still dance to it.

“Hum ko aaj kal hai intezaar koi aaye leke pyaar @abhidnya.u.b,” read the caption to the video.

In the video, Ankita and Abhidnya are dancing spiritedly. Ankita is looking beautiful, dressed in Nauvari saree drape whereas Abhidnya is wearing a red saree.

The dance video of the duo is going viral on social media. Many have praised them in the comments section.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular actors in the Hindi television industry, while Abhidnya Bhave is a well-known name in Marathi households.

The two have come together on the occasion of the popular series Pavitra Rishta 2.0. wherein Ankita plays Archana Abhidnya is in the role of Manjusha.

Talking about the show, Ankita is making a comeback to the television with her hit television serial Pavitra Rishta. Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen essaying the character of Manav, which was earlier played by actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020.

The original television series used to stream on popular channel Zee TV whereas Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be streaming on the OTT platform.

