Ankita Lokhande Shares Goofy Pics with Vikas Gupta After His Controversial Exit from Bigg Boss 14

Vikas Gupta has quite a controversial exit from Bigg Boss 14. Popularly known as 'Mastermind' of the reality show, Vikas had pushed the fellow contestant Arshi Khan into swimming pool following which he was shown the exit door almost instantly. After coming out of the BB House, he met actress Ankita Lokhande and happy pictures of their reunion are doing rounds on the Internet.

In the pictures, shared by Ankita on her verified Instagram handle, the two can be seen striking some goofy poses. Also present with them was the actress' boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Vikas too posted some photos and captioned them as, "Happy Pictures."

Post his eviction, the TV producer took to Instagram to post a video, where he could be seen saying that he needs time to process the incident.

The video begins with him saying, “Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan (I have stationed myself somewhere where) I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya (and I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried).”

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai (The ones we are closest to hurt us), so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.

Vikas had entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and was expected to go long way the game show, but his journey was cut short.